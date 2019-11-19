Technavio has been monitoring the global anesthesia devices market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Anesthesia Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Anesthesia delivery machines, Anesthesia monitors, Anesthesia vaporizers, and Anesthesia disposables), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the advances in anesthesia technology. In addition, the rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the anesthesia devices market.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on incorporating latest technologies in anesthesia devices to minimize the wastage of anesthetic gas, improve the precision and effectiveness of anesthesia delivery, and boost patient safety. They are also developing anesthesia delivery machines that can automate the fresh gas flow rate and vaporizer settings. This enables faster and smoother anesthesia services. Thus, the advances in anesthesia technology are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Anesthesia Devices Market Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various segments such as Anaesthesia, Visualisation, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers Ambu UltraSeal Disposable Face Mask, Ambu SPUR II Disposable Resuscitator, Ambu AuraGain, and Ambu Aura-i Disposable Laryngeal Mask products.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Medical and Safety. The company offers Dräger Perseus A500, Fabius GS premium, and Dräger Primus Infinity Empowered products.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Healthcare systems and Life sciences. The company offers Aisys CS², Avance CS², and Carestation 650c products.

OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The company offers BleaseFocus, BleaseGenius MRI, and BleaseSirius products.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: Patient Monitoring and Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging System, and Veterinary. The company offers A7, WATO EX-65/55, and WATO EX-35 products.

Anesthesia Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Anesthesia delivery machines

Anesthesia monitors

Anesthesia vaporizers

Anesthesia disposables

Anesthesia Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

