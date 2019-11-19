Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 19 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 500,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 598.7709p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 16,917,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 178,748,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 November 2019