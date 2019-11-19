Picton Property Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 November 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company announces that the following beneficial holding of ordinary shares was acquired by Mrs Maria Bentley, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, on 15 November 2019:

25,000 ordinary shares at 92.53p

25,000 ordinary shares at 92.94p

24,436 ordinary shares at 92.50p

Mrs Bentley is the beneficial holder of a total of 74,436 ordinary shares, representing 0.01359% of the Company's issued share capital

-ENDS-

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

01481 745 001, team_picton@ntrs.com

