Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
Tradegate
19.11.19
19:04 Uhr
13,564 Euro
-0,184
-1,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,578
13,670
19:55
13,570
13,672
19:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVAYA
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP11,000-1,79 %
CENTURYLINK INC13,564-1,34 %