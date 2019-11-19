Technavio has been monitoring the global hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.23 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the advances in network infrastructure. In addition, the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market.

Organizations are experiencing an increasing demand for efficient communication systems due to the expansion of their network and rising number of business processes. They are adopting virtual network technologies to neutralize cyber threats and improve the efficiency of their businesses. Vendors are also introducing flexible techniques and automation in their offerings. This is enabling enterprises to enhance business productivity over the cloud network. The availability of advanced network infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Companies:

Avaya Inc.

Avaya Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Products Solutions and Services. The company offers Avaya IP Office and The Avaya Aura Platform.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Business Segment and Consumer Segment. The company offers cloud-based IP voice service to help end-users boost productivity and efficiency of their businesses.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segments, Product and Services. The company offers Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution, Small office PBX telephone systems, IP Phone Systems, VoIP PBX, and Cisco Webex Calling.

NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers services through the following business segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The company offers Communications Platform (IP PBX), Telephony System (PABX), and UNIVERGE 3C.

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following business segments: Power and Gas, Digital Factory, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, and Financial Services.

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Virtual development and setup

Network traffic management

Virtual assistance and support

Configuration and change management

Others

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

