Shapewear Giant Shapermint Tackles "Pressure" to Love Your Body in New Body Positive Campaign

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / For a long time, one of the most criticized aspects of branding campaigns and advertising has been the use of stereotypes and the tendency towards idealization. Especially in the field of fashion and beauty, the industry has often been accused of proposing body-image ideals that, sadly, can generate problems of self-esteem.

Now, through their latest pioneering campaign, "Feel like the masterpiece you are," Shapewear giant Shapermint has changed the narrative to one that speaks directly to the body positive movement, promoting self-confidence and the choice of wearing shapewear in a positive, engaging and powerful way.

Feel like the masterpiece you are

After rapid growth since launched less than two years ago, Shapermint wanted a bold campaign to communicate their brand values and mission.

As they share in their website: "We are beautiful just the way we are, in our ever-changing bodies. We are moms, surgery survivors, weight-loss warriors, plus-sized queens, busy bees, grey-haired goddesses or just having a bloaty day."

"We understand that shapewear CAN be body positive: we just sometimes need a little (or a lot) of help to get that extra oomph in our step, to get our inner light to shine through, to be brave."

Teaming up with masters of viral videos, Harmon Brothers, they brought their campaign to life through a striking and thought-provoking advertising piece, which is a true narrative "masterpiece".

The famous Venus de Milo is the main character of the story, but perhaps not the version you would imagine. Their Venus represents what most women really do look like: on their period, at a wedding, while pregnant or going through menopause. All of the true stages in a woman's life are represented and creatively shown in this eye-catching video.

Let's be real: loving yourself and your body can be challenging, with a lot of pressure to "love your body the way it is," while also trying to "look your best". As the goddess of love and beauty, Venus can really speak about how difficult it is to remain confident every day when your body is constantly changing.

As Shapermint defines: "While women work towards ultimate body-confidence, shapewear gives you goddess-level self-belief. EXTRA confidence for when you need it."

And as Venus says in the video: "Like lip-gloss or those cute shoes that makes you feel extra confident, you choose to wear shapewear to enhance what Zeus gave you."

Shapermint has already been recognized for its dominance in social media advertising and their straight-forward communication. Now, with their launch of "Feel like the masterpiece you are," they will without any doubt have a huge impact on the shapewear industry - but, most importantly, on women's lives.

Shapermint is the #1 online shapewear store and one of the fastest growing brands in the intimates and apparel industry. Part of the Trafilea Group, Shapermint launched in June 2018 and, in just 15 months, reached $100MM in sales and 2 million customers in a profitable way.

