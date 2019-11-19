Barcelona City Council and Huawei signs intent agreement in collaboration Partnership

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2019, Huawei and the Barcelona City Council, have signed a Letter of Intention (LoI) for the two institutions to collaborate in innovation projects and facilitate technological investment in the city.

Some areas of cooperation introduced on this agreement can be related to innovative technologies developed by Huawei, such as 5G, SmartCity application, Digital Transformation in Barcelona City. The LoI has been signed by Mr. Jaume Collboni, Primer Tinent d'Alcalde, of the Barcelona City Council and Mr. Sun Fuyou, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group.

The LoI endorses the commitment of Huawei acting as one of the technology partner of the City of Barcelona, providing technology resource, and facilitate the development of activities of ICT Innovation of mentioned. Huawei also is actively committed to innovation, R&D, and constantly looking for new cutting-edge initiatives to collaborate the overall economic projection of the city.

The Tenant of the City Council, Jaume Collboni, has valued that "collaborations with this reinforce the position of Barcelona as a technologic city, contribute to the creation of high quality employment, and reinforce us as a reference city in the Asian market." Collboni has recalled the inaugurations in the last days of headquarters of technology companies installed in the city, "which add to the more than 200 technology companies located in the city in recent years", and has highlighted "the importance of promotional work economic carried out by Barcelona in Asia to become a strategic partner of business projects such as Huawei."

During the event, Mr. Sun Fuyou, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group explained "Spain is a very important market for Huawei. We have stablished our business here 18 years ago and our commitment to contribute to the growth of the digital economy has only got stronger. We have a very close relationship with Barcelona, a city that welcomes us every year to showcase our most innovative technologies at Mobile World Congress, and Smartcity Expo World Congress. Our will is to cooperate with the Digital Transformation of Barcelona and to contribute to make of it the most innovative city in Europe."

