BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT TO TAKE PART IN ACTIONARIA TRADE FAIR IN PARIS ON NOVEMBER 21-22, 2019

Vénissieux, November 19, 2019



BOOSTHEAT is taking part in the Actionaria trade fair to be held on November 21 and 22 at the Palais des Congrès, Paris.

Coming just a few weeks after its successful IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, this iconic event, where BOOSTHEAT is exhibiting for the first time, will be a valuable opportunity to meet individual investors, talk business and explain the company's strategy and outlook on its various markets.

Shareholders are cordially invited to meet the BOOSTHEAT team at Stand E11, Level 2, Maillot Hall.

Actionaria is the largest European trade fair for individual investors and companies. For over 20 years, it has sought to encourage and promote shareholder values and corporate investment. Welcoming over 100 exhibitors and 23,000 visitors over the past few years, Actionaria covers the entire spectrum of corporate investment, including listed companies (CAC 40, SBF 120), private equity (SMEs, start-ups) and shared investment (crowdfunding, collective management). The trade fair offers shareholders the chance to deepen their understanding of the stock exchange, financial markets and business investment, as well as an unparalleled opportunity to meet and share views with company directors.



Besides, BOOSTHEAT participates in the SMART CITY EXPO WORLD CONGRESS in Barcelona and the Salon des Maires de France in Paris, from 19 to 21 November 2019.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels.

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

