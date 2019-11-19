John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered an informative and inspiring keynote presentation at the Data Centre World Europe conference at Messe Frankfurt in Germany last week.

For the presentation, Shegerian shared his presentation, "Hardware Hacking: the Overlooked Cybercrime" to the international gathering of data center and IT professionals and experts. During the presentation, he shared the very real dangers of hardware hacking and how the problem has evolved and triggered new regulatory and operational challenges on a global level.

Shegerian was also featured later in the day as an expert panelist for the group discussion, "Building a Culture of Security" also featuring spokespeople from NATO, Bitkom and the German Federal Association of the Digital Economy. The panel was moderated by Chris Green of (ISC)².

"It was a great honor and privilege to be here at the Data Centre World conference in Frankfurt, sharing information on one of the most critical and pressing issues in society today the hardware hacking of private data," said Shegerian. "This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices. Great, too, to have been invited to share our thoughts on the culture of security that businesses must achieve today, alongside my esteemed co-panelists. Business leaders need to reach out across continents and communicate if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our privacy and security."

