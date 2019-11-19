The Geneva Association Appoints Kai-Uwe Schanz as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Research & Foresight

ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Association, the global organisation of insurance and reinsurance Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and leading think tank of the insurance industry, is announcing the appointment of Kai-Uwe Schanz as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Research & Foresight, effective 18 November 2019.

Before joining The Geneva Association, Kai spent 12 years co-running Dr Schanz, Alms & Company, a research and business development consultancy, with an exclusive focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry. During those 12 years, he served as an external advisor to The Geneva Association.

Kai started his career in re/insurance in 1995, as a senior economist at Swiss Re, before moving to Hong Kong as the company's chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region and returning to Zurich as Managing Director, Global Communications Content. In 2004, he joined Converium as Head of Corporate Development and Communications.

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association, commented: "Kai joins The Geneva Association at a pivotal time, as we take forward a refreshed research strategy that better supports the GA's new mission and our stakeholders' priorities. The GA will benefit tremendously from Kai's multi-faceted background and expertise in global economics, research and communications, in senior roles in the industry and as a sought-after consultant. We are thrilled to have Kai join the team."

Kai-Uwe Schanz said: "I am excited for the challenging mandate before me. Though I have collaborated closely with The Geneva Association for many years, I look forward to deepening my engagement and helping the organisation's research achieve maximum value for the industry. At the same time, I will continue in a research capacity as head of the GA's Socio-economic Resilience workstream. It is the best of both worlds for me, and it will be an honour to work with Managing Director Jad Ariss and the GA team to bring our goals to fruition."

