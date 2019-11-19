The global IT outsourcing market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005828/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global IT outsourcing market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need to optimize business processes will be one of the major drivers in the global IT outsourcing market. IT outsourcing services are increasingly being used by organizations to align strategic planning with operational efficiency. It helps enterprises plan projects and allocate resources for project development across various locations worldwide. In addition, it also helps organizations align project planning with business objectives. Advantages offered by IT outsourcing also include capacity optimization, lead time and cost reduction, and profit incrementation.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20404

As per Technavio, the rise in integration of application outsourcing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global IT Outsourcing Market: Rise in Integration of Application Outsourcing

The rise in integration of application outsourcing will be one of the critical trends in the global IT outsourcing market. The outsourcing of IT application services by various enterprises have increased due to the growing complexity of applications and the expenses incurred in aligning IT services to meet the end-goal. IT outsourcing service providers use established standards along with continuous improvement techniques to upgrade applications. They also cater to the changing business needs. Thus, such rise in the integration of applications with IT outsourcing is expected to boost market growth over the next few years.

"The rising popularity of SOA and the increasing digital transformation in organizations are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global IT Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global IT outsourcing market by service (infrastructure outsourcing and application outsourcing), end-user (government, BFSI, telecommunications, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and others), and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The EMEA region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period 2018-2022. However, the Americas region will hold the highest market share due to the increasing focus on increasing the overall productivity without losing focus on core businesses in the developed economies including the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005828/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com