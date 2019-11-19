Rubbermaid Commercial Products Brings Product Solutions to the ISSA Show North America

The manufacturer continues to deliver innovative products for the commercial cleaning industry

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, continues to bring innovation to the ISSA Show North America. Since 1968, Rubbermaid Commercial Products has pioneered world-class product solutions that meet the challenging demands of commercial facilities while outperforming and outlasting the competition.

RCP's products are crafted with the user in mind, focusing on improving productivity, promoting sustainability, improving health and safety, decreasing costs, and improving image in a facility. These five focus points are what make RCP stand out from the competition and are the reason that professionals continually turn to RCP as their source for durable products.

At this year's ISSA Show North America, RCP is in booth #1549 and features exciting live product demonstrations, such as their New Generation WaveBrake® splash reduction demo, an interactive game to test your knowledge on recycling, and free giveaways for booth visitors. RCP's booth product assortment includes their New Generation WaveBrake, NEW 4-Shelf Heavy-Duty Ergo Utility Cart (Large), NEW Compost System, Disposable Mop, Spill Mop, Slim Jim® Cleaning Accessories, Housekeeping Cart Bumpers, High-Capacity Janitorial Cleaning Cart, LumeCel™ Technology, Slim Jim Recycling Station, and their extensive line of Decorative Refuse waste containers.

RCP's NEW 4-Shelf Heavy-Duty Ergo Utility Cart (Large) is included in the ISSA Innovation Award Program this year. The 4-shelf cart helps facilities move more material efficiently and safely. It has double the square footage capacity of the RCP HD Ergo Utility Cart (Large) and is lighter and easier to maneuver than metal shelving.

"We are proud to be a leader in the commercial cleaning industry and to continually provide products to our customers that they know they can trust for their exceptional durability and productivity," says Marta Aebischer, Vice President of Marketing for RCP. "We are excited to be at ISSA again this year and to show the market that RCP is always focused on providing the same quality products that professionals have trusted since 1968."

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

