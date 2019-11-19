Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces completion of 12 exploration drill holes at the NT Zone on its West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

West Red Lake Gold performed an exploration drill program on the NT Zone which commenced at the beginning of October. The 3,060 metre program of 12 drill holes was designed to follow up and expand on the positive results of the previous 8 holes drilled into NT Zone gold mineralization that were reported on January 30, 2019.

The 12 new holes were drilled below and along strike to the north-east of the previous 8 holes with the purpose of expanding the gold mineralization along strike and to depth. The drill program intercepted targeted gold zones in the locations where expected at the outset of the exploration program.

All samples were sent to SGS Mineral Services in Red Lake for assay. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The NT Zone, which is located on the Rowan Mine Property joint venture portion of the West Red Lake Project, trends north-east from the south property boundary for a distance of 2 kms to where this regional scale structure intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone. The area of planned exploration work on the southern portion of the NT Zone is located approximately 800 metres south of the former producing Rowan Mine.

The NT Zone is a large-scale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is interpreted to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement of the iron-carbonate zones within altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

West Red Lake Gold also announces that Daniel Crandall has stepped off the board of directors of the Company due to a change in employment whereby he is required to vacate positions with various companies. Mr. Crandall intends to rejoin the board in early 2020.

The Company property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east of the Company property are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the Company's West Red Lake Project - which hosts three former producing gold mines.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

