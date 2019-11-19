Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869964 ISIN: US0527691069 Ticker-Symbol: AUD 
Stuttgart
19.11.19
17:24 Uhr
148,10 Euro
+1,44
+0,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTODESK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,56
148,92
19:43
148,50
148,96
19:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTODESK
AUTODESK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTODESK INC148,10+0,98 %