This report outlines Slovakia's fixed-line telecom market, providing an overview of the regulatory environment, profiles of the major operators, and a range of operational and financial statistics.

The report also provides insights into the mobile voice and data sectors, including market statistics as well as profiles of the mobile network operators, and covering regulatory issues as well as developments in LTE, 5G and mobile data services.

In addition, the report addresses Slovakia's fixed-line and wireless broadband markets, providing an overview of major players, as well as statistics, market analyses and subscriber forecasts.

Despite market liberalisation, Slovakia's incumbent telco Slovak Telekom maintains a near-monopoly of the fixed-line market and also dominates the DSL broadband sector. However, there is effective competition in the broadband and mobile markets, where most investment is being channelled. The main operators including O2 Slovakia and Orange Slovakia have expanded into offering bundled fixed and mobile services.

The broadband market has shown steady growth in recent years. DSL remains the principal technology though by early 2020 it is expected to be eclipsed by the fast-developing fibre sector, which has been supported by sympathetic regulatory measures and considerable investment among operators. The cable sector is a distant third in terms of subscribers, though cable is particularly strong in urban areas. The main telco UPC Slovakia has gained customers steadily in recent years on the back of its widely available 500Mb/s service offering. In mid-2019 the company launched a 1Gb/s service in three cities, initially available to some 200,000 premises.

Slovakia's mobile market is served by four mobile network operators. Two of these are the local units of operators with a pan-European reach (Deutsche Telekom and Orange Group) while O2 Slovakia was once the local unit of Telefnica Group before being sold to an investment group. Mobile penetration is relatively high, at about 142% by late 2019. The introduction of mobile number portability in 2006 intensified competition between players. However, the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped, with the few operators in place having failed to gain traction and thus holding only a marginal share of the overall market.

Mobile broadband access and content services are developing rapidly in line with operators having upgraded their networks. The regulator has prepared the groundwork for 5G services, with concessions in the 3.5GHz range allowing for the launch of 5G services. Operators are keen to secure spectrum in the 700MHz band which the regulator aims to auction before June 2020.

Slovanet secures spectrum in the 10GHz band for wireless broadband, aims to sell 3.5GHz concessions to Orange Slovakia

Orange Slovakia increases FttP footprint to over one million premises

UPC Slovakia launches 1Gb/s cable broadband service based on DOCSIS3.1

Municipal FttP developments showing further growth

SWAN Mobile makes Slovakia's first 5G mobile call

Regulator and telcos reach an agreement to extend broadband nationally by 2020

Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom offering LTE service as a substitute for fixed-line broadband

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

