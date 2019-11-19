Technavio has been monitoring the global nephrology and urology devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 6 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005879/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nephrology and urology devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Renal dialysis devices, Urinary incontinence devices, Urolithiasis devices, Benign prostate hyperplasia devices, and Other devices), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries. In addition, the increasing demand for home dialysis treatment is anticipated to further boost the growth of the nephrology and urology devices market.

Surgeons perform surgical procedures for most of the nephrology and urology diseases such as BPH, urinal incontinence, and kidney stone diseases. Minimally invasive surgical procedures such as minimally invasive PCNL, extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), and flexible ureteroscopic lithotripsy are gaining prominence over conventional open surgeries as they do not involve extended hospital stays and prolonged recovery time. Thus, the rising demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers medical devices such as Diacap Pro, Dialog iQ, Dialog+, Actreen Mini range catheters, Actreen Mini range catheters, URIMED CATH, NEPHROFIX percutaneous nephrostomy set, and CYSTOFIX.

Baxter

Baxter is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers medical devices such as PRISMAX System, PHOENIX X36 Hemodialysis System with DIASCAN Monitoring Software, and AMIA APD System with SHARESOURCE Connectivity Platform.

BD

BD is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers medical devices such as ENDOBEAM Holmium Laser Fibers, SKYLITE 1.9 Tipless Nitinol Stone Basket, INLAY OPTIMA Ureteral Stent, CUNNINGHAM CLAMP, and BARDEX I.C. Foley catheter.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers medical devices such as LithoVue, LithoVue Empower, GreenLight XPS, Flexiva TracTip, Trapezoid RX, AMS 700 inflatable penile prosthesis, and AdVance Male Sling System.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare services and Healthcare products. The company offers medical devices such as 4008A, 2008K@home, and 4008S Next Generation.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nephrology and Urology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Renal dialysis devices

Urinary incontinence devices

Urolithiasis devices

Benign prostate hyperplasia devices

Other devices

Nephrology and Urology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by product (urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005879/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com