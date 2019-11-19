Web Presence: Connecticut attorney James Hardy marks new milestone

Regularly praised by clients for his thorough, efficient, proactive, and sensitive approach to their needs, successful attorney James Hardy, from West Hartford, Connecticut, has now received in excess of 100 five-star testimonials on the popular online service Avvo.com, which assists the public in connecting with exemplary local lawyers. Highlighting several of his latest testimonials, Hardy also remarks on his recent recommendation for two prestigious clients' choice awards.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / "Great lawyer," says a five-star testimonial from Hardy's recent client Danny, posted last week. "James made sure everything was alright," he adds, "and did exactly what he needed to do."

"Very professional lawyer," begins another recent five-star testimonial, posted earlier this month by client Meagan. "Having James Hardy represent me was the best decision I could've made," she adds. "Very professional and knowledgeable," Meagan goes on, "and I would recommend his services to anybody seeking legal advice."

A further similar testimonial praises Hardy for his professional and empathetic handling of a client's case. "James Hardy was professional and empathetic in handling my case," they reveal, rating the attorney five-out-of-five. "James Hardy, Connecticut attorney, did a fantastic job in representing me for two criminal cases," adds the client.

"Hardy was transparent from the beginning, and used his professional expertise to solve my case quickly and in my favor," they continue. "He worked hard to understand my position and get to know me as a person, and fought to achieve a positive result so I could get my life back in order," the client adds, "and I would highly recommend him to family and closest friends!"

Now with more than 100 five-star testimonials for the attorney on Avvo.com, founded to make legal help easier to obtain and to assist individuals in finding exemplary lawyers in their local communities, James Hardy has also been recommended for an Avvo.com Clients' Choice Award. "It's a fantastic accolade," says Hardy, founder and managing partner of Hardy Law Group, LLC, "and reflects my immense passion for representing my clients."

The successful attorney, from West Hartford, Connecticut, has also been further recommended for the corresponding award on Lawyers.com, the leading source of online consumer and small business information regarding U.S. law.

Much of his success, James Hardy, of Connecticut, believes, comes down to integrity - something which he says is central to his work as a legal professional. "The concept was first ingrained into me," he adds, wrapping up, "during my service with the military where I spent more than ten years between the U.S. Army and Air Force after leaving high school almost two decades ago now."

To find out more about Connecticut attorney James Hardy, or to read more of Hardy's five-star testimonials, visit the Hartford-based lawyer's profile on Avvo.com at https://www.avvo.com/attorneys/06605-ct-james-hardy-4385025.html/.

