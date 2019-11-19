The technology allows for mammalian transfection-ready DNA constructs to be synthesized, assembled into custom vectors, and amplified in a single day on the BioXp Gene Builder, eliminating the need to clone and copy DNA in E. coli.

SGI-DNA announces the launch of Gibson Assembly RapidAMP technology-a novel approach that allows for cell-free synthesis and amplification of transfection-ready quantities of synthetic DNA. The application has been integrated onto the BioXp system and allows for up to 24 different DNA constructs to be generated during a single run. With Gibson Assembly RapidAMP technology, quantities of DNA in excess of 10µg can be produced without the need to amplify DNA through growth of bacterial organisms. This technology, also available in a benchtop kit format, will be introduced this week at PEGS Europe.

Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO of SGI-DNA, stated, "We are excited to see SGI-DNA's Gibson Assembly platform being expanded. The RapidAMP technology launch strengthens our position as the leader in synthetic biology automation. Our approaches are driving industry disruptive discoveries and our applications exponentially decrease the time and costs associated with the development and screening of DNA and antibody-based therapies, furthering our goal to develop capabilities that will enable distributed personalized vaccine production, and bedside therapy manufacturing in the future."

The presentation describing the novel approach is being shared this week at the PEGS Europe Symposium in Lisbon, Portugal. The RapidAMP process allows multiple fragments of DNA to be designed and digitally transferred via the cloud to SGI-DNA, where automated DNA design tools create a complete reagent kit for the BioXp Gene Builder. The reagent kit is returned to the user where it builds up to 24 discrete fragments, ranging from 300-3600 bp each, assembles them with customer proprietary constant regions or linkers, incorporates the DNA into customer vectors, and directly amplifies that DNA product in one day. Gibson AssemblyRapidAMP technology yields more than 10µg of endonuclease-free DNA without time-consuming cloning steps and can be used for other downstream applications. By eliminating the need to transform into host organisms such as E. coli, this process shortens the timeline for the typical workflow of design to amplified DNA from weeks to days.

Dan Gibson, Ph.D., CTO of SGI-DNA and inventor of the Gibson Assembly Method, commented, "It's exciting to see this transformative application being launched as a BioXp application and as a benchtop kit. Gibson Assembly RapidAMP allows DNA libraries, novel genes, and fusion tags to be produced and transfected directly into mammalian cells in only a couple days, making gene expression studies flexible and fast. It's no longer necessary for plasmids to contain the genes used by E. coli. This creates opportunities to clone and amplify constructs that are toxic to E. coli, screen gene expression experiments faster, reduce plasmid size, avoid the need to include bacterial genes in large plasmids, and reduce the complications and risks associated with endotoxin contamination.

Nelson continued, "SGI-DNA will continue to launch disruptive DNA synthesis, assembly, and amplification applications in the coming months, fueling discoveries and enabling us to further one of our key objectives, which is to develop technologies enabling distributed bedside DNA therapy production."

