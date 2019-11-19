Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. Richard Wittock as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 19, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Richard Wittock, DPM., FACFAS, as a member of the Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Richard Wittock

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Wittock to our medical advisory board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc. "HSI has a very robust podiatric platform. With Dr. Wittock's experience in reconstructive surgery, we are eager to use his guidance as we expand our platform to be more surgical based. Dr. Wittock will be integral in identifying the products and testing service to support our podiatric partners in delivering the best patient outcomes, utilizing the latest in advanced hardware and diagnostic testing."

Dr. Richard Wittock is a native of Michigan and alumnus of Michigan Technological University. He received his doctorate from Barry University in Miami, Florida, and earned Magna Cum Laude honors in both his undergraduate and doctoral degrees. His post-doctoral training included a three-year surgical residency at the Detroit Medical Center at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Wittock is a specialist in reconstructive surgery of the ankle and foot. He is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He is most proud of his fellowships, which took place in both Mainz, Germany and Kurgan, Russia. Dr. Wittock played football in college and, as a result of an ankle injury, he changed his major to pre-med and continued onto podiatry school. Outside of his practice, Dr. Wittock enjoys playing sports, being a father to his two children, listening to music and playing video games.

"I was attracted to HSI from the beginning. I was presented with information on how HSI was structured and how they provided multiple ancillary services under the same umbrella. That was very appealing to me," says Dr. Wittock. "In podiatry, we use a lot of laboratory work and pharmacy for compounding creams, and HSI bundles these services and is managed by the same group, which makes it easier for my office to stay organized. With HSI in charge, this really limits the customer service problems, as it is just one company versus multiple. There is one HSI customer service contact, which enables my office to have more control, therefore, resulting in better patient outcomes. HSI is also very dynamic, and as healthcare changes, HSI adapts to the changes with the market. My vision is that HSI can reach a point where technology makes it so easy to order a lab, an Rx script, and/or a medical device all from one screen electronically. I also am excited to witness the expansion of many things HSI has already begun to structure, such as Urgent Care Centers and Surgical Centers. I am happy to be involved!"

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

