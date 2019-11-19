Technavio has been monitoring the global frozen vegetables market and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.20 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growth of the restaurant and food service industry. In addition, technological developments in the frozen vegetables market are anticipated to further boost the growth of the frozen vegetables market.

The preference for frozen vegetables over fresh vegetables is increasing in schools and hospital cafeterias, catering operations, fast food restaurants, and many other food service formats. The use of frozen vegetables are becoming an integral ingredient in cooking as they are convenient to use. In addition, they help the foodservice industry to boost the taste, quality, and nutritional benefits of food products. Moreover, the expansion of operations by many foodservice companies to increase their customer base is driving the demand and consumption of fresh vegetables. Thus, the growth of the restaurant and food service industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Frozen Vegetables Market Companies:

B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segment: Shelf-stable and frozen foods. The company offers a range of frozen vegetables through its subsidiary Green Giant.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The company offers a range of frozen vegetables through its subsidiary Birds Eye.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely North America Retail, Convenience Stores Foodservice, Europe Australia, and Asia Latin America. The company offers a range of frozen vegetables through its subsidiary Cascadian Farm Organic.

Greenyard NV

Greenyard NV is headquartered in Belgium and offers products through the following business segments: Fresh, Long Fresh, and Horticulture. The company offers a range of frozen vegetables under the brand name Pinguin.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Condiments and sauces, Cheese and dairy, Ambient meals, Frozen and chilled meals, and Meats and seafood. The company offers a range of frozen vegetables through its subsidiary Wattie's.

Frozen Vegetables Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Discount stores

Online

Others

Frozen Vegetables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

