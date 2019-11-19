Technavio has been monitoring the global optical biometry devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 83.77 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005928/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global optical biometry devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Optical Biometry Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, and PCI-based optical biometers), by End-Users (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans. In addition, the rise in technological advances is anticipated to further boost the growth of the optical biometry devices market.

With the advancement in technologies and introduction of optical biometers, PCI-based biometry is gaining prominence over ultrasound A-scans. PCI-based biometry is used for the measurement of lens and retinal thickness, ACD, pachymetry, and AL. The use of this device not only prevents variabilities caused by operators but also takes retinal thickness into consideration. These two advantages have led to a significant improvement in the measurement of AL. Thus, the increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Optical Biometry Devices Market Companies:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Ophthalmic devices and Microsurgery. The company offers devices such as IOLMaster 500 and IOLMaster 700.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Menicon Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: MELS Plan, Contact lens and relevant items, and Others. The company offers OA-2000 optical biometer medical device.

Metall Zug AG

Metall Zug AG is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Household Appliances, Wire Processing, Infection Control, Medical Devices, Life Science Solutions, and Technology Cluster and Infrastructure.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

NIDEK Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers AL-Scan optical biometer medical device. It consists of a built-in ultrasound biometer and enables anterior segment observation.

Santec Corp.

Santec Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers the ARGOS biometer. This is a non-invasive biometer based on the SS-OCT technology. The device is gaining traction as it shows the highest success rate even in cases of the densest cataracts.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical Biometry Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

SS-OCT-based optical biometers

OLCR-based optical biometers

PCI-based optical biometers

Optical Biometry Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye syndrome therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Ophthalmology Devices Market Global Ophthalmology Devices Market by product (vision care, ophthalmology surgical devices, and ophthalmology diagnostic devices), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians' offices, and optical retailers), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005928/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com