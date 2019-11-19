Technavio has been monitoring the global shoulder-fired weapons market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Shoulder-fired Weapons Market Analysis Report by Technology (Guided and Unguided), by Product (Ammunition and Launcher), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection. In addition, the growth in battlefield digitization is anticipated to further boost the growth of the shoulder-fired weapons market.

The threat of insurgent activities in nations is increasing with the emergence of long-range rockets (LRRs), cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems (UASs). Countries such as India have plans to procure around 2,500 third-generation shoulder-fired ATGMs and 96 launchers to tackle insurgencies in densely populated environments. They are also focusing on the development of SHORAD missile systems. Thus, the demand for such new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Shoulder-fired Weapons Market Companies:

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments such as Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. The company offers Javelin, which is a premier light infantry surveillance and anti-armor weapon system.

MBDA

MBDA is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: AIR DOMINANCE, BATTLEFIELD ENGAGEMENT, GROUND BASED AIR DEFENCE, MARITIME SUPERIORITY, and SUBSYSTEMS COMPONENTS. The company offers systems such as Eryx, Milan ER, and MMP.

Nammo

Nammo is headquartered in Norway and operates under various business segments, namely Ammunition, Shoulder fired systems, Pyrotechnics, Rocket motors, Warheads and fuzes, and Commercial products. The company offers systems such as M72 LAW, SMAW-T, and BDM.

Raytheon

Raytheon is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence, Information and Services, Missile Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Forcepoint. The company offers Javelin and Stinger to its end-users such as armed forces, the US Marine Corps, and the US Army.

Saab

Saab is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, Kockums, and Surveillance. The company offers systems such as RBS 70 NG and Carl-Gustaf M4 to its end-user, Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic.

Shoulder-fired Weapons Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Ammunition

Launcher

Shoulder-fired Weapons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

