Wheaton World Wide Moving: Delaware Moving & Storage, Inc. Awarded Agent of the Year

Wheaton World Wide Moving agent among best in moving industry

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Announced recently at Wheaton's 65th Annual Partnership Conference in Miami Beach, Fla., Delaware Moving & Storage, Inc., was awarded top agent honors as Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year. The award is earned by the interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that best exemplifies founder Earnest S. Wheaton's philosophy of putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism and empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and Wheaton employees.

Established in 1984 by the Hopkins family, Delaware Moving & Storage has gone above and beyond to satisfy customers and provide a stellar moving experience. Brothers J.D. Hopkins, President; Dave Hopkins, Vice President of Operations; and Drew Hopkins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, currently run the second-generation company, taking the reins from their father.

?Since joining the Wheaton network in 1999, Delaware Moving & Storage has earned numerous Agent of the Month, sales, hauling and quality awards. The team prides itself on offering customers individualized resources, and members work hard to anticipate every conceiveable customer need.

"Leadership at Delaware is constantly innovating to keep up with ever-changing demographics and needs of moving customers," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "That's an example that is good for not only our network, but also our industry."

Delaware Moving & Storage, Inc. is located at 214 Bear-Chrisitana Road in Bear, Del. They can be reached at 1-800-296-0417, 302-322-0311, or online at www.delawaremovingandstorage.com.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines now owns three household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is now the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military also is one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 330 Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com.

CONTACT:

Jaymie Shook

317.558.0728

jaymie_shook@wvlcorp.com

SOURCE: Wheaton World Wide Moving

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567274/Delaware-Moving-Storage-Inc-Awarded-Agent-of-the-Year