Bekins Van Lines, Inc.: Bekins Van Lines agent among best in moving industry

Bekins Northwest awarded Agent of the Year

Bekins Van Lines agent among best in moving industry

INDIANAPOLIS / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Bekins Northwest was awarded Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year at Bekins' 65th Annual Partnership Conference in Miami Beach, Fla. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers, and van line employees.

Established in 1903, Bekins Northwest was originally appointed as a Bekins agent more than 40 years ago. The company was acquired in 2013 by the ownership group of Kris O'Bannon, Lauri O'Bannon, Jill Ihly, and Mandi Beale and rejoined the Bekins system.

The group's mission statement focuses on meeting the diverse and changing needs of customers, from household to corporate accounts. Bekins Northwest includes many of Washington's largest employers in their list of clients, including the State of Washington, Providence Hospital and the Seattle Seahawks.

"Bekins Northwest is a pillar within the van line network," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Bekins Van Lines. "The agency truly lives and breathes moving and storage, and the leadership and staff have always been willing to share their expertise, proving ongoing, valuable feedback that has helped shape policy and procedure for the better. We're proud to call Bekins Northwest our 2019 agent of the year."



The Bekins Northwest team can be reached online at bekinsmovingandstorage.com or at any of its nine locations in Washington state:

Lakewood: 7010 150th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98439; (800) 624.2996

Mountlake Terrace: 6501 216th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043; (800) 497.6683

Richland: 1100 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, WA 99352; (800) 460.2907

Yakima: 1891 N 1st St., Yakima, WA 98901; (800) 458.8242

Federal Way: 1017 South 344th St., Federal Way, WA 98003; (253) 242.4186

Spokane: 10115 E. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99206; (800) 541.0571

Olympia: 940 Poplar St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501; (800) 459.4201

Walla Walla: 841 N 6th Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362; (509) 529.2022

Kent: 22647 72nd Ave. S., Kent, WA 98032; (800). 824.7769

About Bekins Van Lines

Bekins Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Bekins is owned by Wheaton Van Lines Inc., which now owns three major household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Stevens Worldwide Van Lines. The van line is now the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Stevens brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military also is one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is a partner to approximately 400 Wheaton,Bekins and Stevens agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Shook

317.558.0728

jaymie_shook@wvlcorp.com

SOURCE: Bekins Van Lines, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567275/Bekins-Van-Lines-agent-among-best-in-moving-industry