SINGAPORE, Nov 20, 2019 - Underscoring a strong growth outlook for Asia's aerospace and defence industries, Singapore Airshow is pleased to share that over 95% of its exhibition space has been taken up for the upcoming 7th edition held from 11 - 16 February 2020 at Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore.Solidifying the significance of Singapore Airshow as a versatile platform for countries looking to expand their businesses on both the commercial and the defence fronts, is the increased participation of exhibitors from Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with first-timers such as Japan's Subaru, Nagano Techno Foundation, Kiguchi Technics Inc and Fadeco Corporation, as well as Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries.Singapore Airshow brings together comprehensive perspectives from leading authorities on platforms such as our Business Forums for strategic dialogues, discussing industry developments, challenges and opportunities. This edition, topics covered include next generation manufacturing and repair, new OEM business models, and innovation."The expanding participation of prominent industry players as exhibitors and influential speakers is a testament to the renowned standing of Singapore Airshow as a dynamic world-class platform for countries and companies to build networks and forge strategic partnerships in the aerospace and defence ecosystem," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events Pte Ltd, organiser of Singapore Airshow. "We are pleased with the strong participation once again and look forward to a week of networking and strong conversations."About the Singapore AirshowThe biennial Singapore Airshow is Asia's largest and most influential international aerospace and defence exhibition for stakeholders to forge strategic alliances, collaborate for change to shape the future of the global aviation industry. Organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, the Singapore Airshow serves as a platform for high-level conferences such as the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit (SAALS) which brings together thought leaders and key decision makers in the global aerospace and defence industry. Singapore Airshow 2020 will take place at Changi Exhibition Centre from 11 to 16 February 2020.About Experia Events Pte LtdExperia Events specialises in organising and managing exhibitions and conferences of strategic interest, fostering industry development and thought leadership. It has built a strong portfolio in aerospace and defence with the highly successful Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest aerospace and defence event, and key events such as IMDEX Asia, Asia Pacific's flagship maritime defence show; Rotorcraft Asia, the premier dedicated event for the global civil helicopter industry; and Unmanned Systems Asia, which presents the future of unmanned systems across a vast spectrum of commercial and defence applications. Experia Events' expertise also extends to the government and lifestyle sectors, through key events such as the World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore.