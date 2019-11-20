Technavio has been monitoring the global soybean oil market and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.07 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing preference for healthy food ingredients. In addition, the growing popularity of high oleic soybean oil is anticipated to further boost the growth of the soybean oil market.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly adopting healthy edible oils such as soybean oil both in blended and refined forms. It contains a variety of essential fatty acids such as monounsaturated oleic acid, linoleic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids regulates the cholesterol level and protects the cell membranes of skin and eyes. Thus, the increasing preference for healthy food ingredients is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Soybean Oil Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers 86-070-0 RBD soybean oil for applications such as baking and frying.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Agribusiness, Food and Ingredients, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The company offers soybean oil for mayonnaise, sauces, baking and pastry, and salad dressings.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial financial Services.

DowDuPont Inc.

DowDuPont Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, Nutrition Biosciences, Transportation Advanced Polymers, and Safety Construction.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Value Chain Segment and Merchandizing Segment. The company offers soybean oil under its brand names Valência and Vila Velha.

Soybean Oil Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Conventional soybean oil

Organic soybean oil

Soybean Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

