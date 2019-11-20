Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a programmatic advertising technology company, today announced that it has filed its Q2 2019 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2019, available for viewing on www.sedar.com. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Corporate Update

Despite initially anticipating $10,634,466 in revenue in Q2 2019, the sector that GLN operates in experienced a significant shift in its operational and competitive landscape (as expressed in our September 26, 2019 news release). This shift had a material negative impact on the Company's operations, customers and business partners. As a result, the Company generated $3,077,988 in revenue and incurred a net loss of $20,271,229 in Q2.

Chris Bradley, CEO of GLN, commented, "Following significant changes in the advertising technology landscape, we have been forced out of our current sector and as such have taken significant write downs on our Q2 revenues, our intangible assets/goodwill as well as historical accounts receivable. While this is disappointing, this is an event that was unfortunately out of our control. However, I am pleased to say that our technology remains as effective as ever and we are working hard to reposition the business and come back stronger within the customer acquisition space. As stated in previous news releases, we will be focused on leveraging our technology initially for the CBD space. The GLN team and I look forward to sharing the progress on our repositioning efforts with the ultimate goal of increasing shareholder value in the very near future."

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as income (loss) before income taxes, while including additional operating costs, such as general and administration expenses and marketing expenses and excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) gain or loss on financial instruments and foreign exchange, and (v) funding interest costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under the Company's IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management and the board of directors of GLN to understand and evaluate its core operating performance and trends. The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Period (loss before income taxes), the most comparable IFRS financial measure for each of the periods indicated:



Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2018

$ $ Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Period (20,639,679) (2,695,767) Reporting currency translation adjustment 368,450 - Listing fee - 2,318,018 Acquisition-related expenses 43,000 - Gain on forgiveness of debt 104,107 (238,609) Write offs 6,658,478 - Foreign exchange expense 446,030 (256,318) Fair value of change of derivative liability - (234,000) Bad debt expense 10,885,428 - Share-based compensation 199,005 1,022,280 Amortization 639,844 4,167 Financing costs 270,597 19,785 Adjusted EBITDA (1,024,740) (60,444)

Additional News

GLN is planning to apply to have its Cease Trade Order lifted so the Company can resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Subject to corporate and regulatory approval, GLN is pleased to announce that the Company intends to change its name to Aquarius AI Inc., with a proposed ticker symbol of "AQUA". The Company will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "4G5".

GLN is further pleased to announce that:

the Company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Unified Funding LLC ("Unified"), a cannabidiol ("CBD") online retailer, whereby the Company will assist Unified, on a commission basis, in finding customers in the CBD space; and

the Company has reached an agreement with a secured creditor of GLN that will allow the Company to move forward with the previously announced plans to reposition its business, subject to various closing conditions.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology was previously the engine that sat between advertisers and publishers. One of the advantages of this technology is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Following a significant change within GLN's core market, this technology is currently being repositioned into the customer acquisition space to help online retailers find customers on a commission basis. The Company initially intends to target the CBD space.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver Canada and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "4G5". For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

