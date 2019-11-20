Websafety Inc: WebSafety is Addressing Distracted Driving-A Greater Problem Than We Realize (Part 1 of 3)

Distracted driving is a problem that we all do daily and it leads to dangerous outcomes. WebSafety is addressing this issue

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / WEBSAFETY, Inc. (OTCPK:WBSI) Driving in your car is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity that each of us do daily. For most of us driving has become so ingrained that we can do it with very little effort or thought. We know that our trusty vehicle will take us from point A to point B with little to no trouble.

Because our car has become such a staple in our lives we link our driving with other things as well send a text to a friend. Get a burger and eat while driving. Finish applying your makeup while driving and at the stoplight. Listen to your audio book while you're driving. Each of these things we do inside our car, while "normal" to us is a distraction. When piling these distractions on top of each other lead to some serious consequences. At WebSafety we care about highway safety and distracted driving habits that we all have that can lead to distractions.

According to the NHTSA distracted driving is the number one cause of accidents. In 2017 distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,166 people. 297 of those people who died in crashes involved a distracted teen and 2.9% of those killed is the percentage of drivers using handheld cell phones while driving. Those statistics are scary and has been called a "deadly epidemic."

Driving while using a cell phone is a distraction. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, and oftentimes illegal. Even talking on your cell phone can be very distracting as well. It's time to take our driving safety into our own hands. Taking responsibility for this problem will significantly help with safe driving. At WebSafety we know that technology plays a significant role in our lives, especially in the way we drive. WebSafety continues to expand it's patents both in the US and internationally. We have spent much time and resources to protect our technology for the large markets that we have entered. We have created easy and viable solutions to protect individuals.

