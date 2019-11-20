Technavio has been monitoring the global tumor (cancer) profiling market and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.85 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tumor profiling market 2020-2024.

Read the 162-page research report with TOC on "Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Technology (Immunoassays, Next generation sequencing, Polymerase chain reaction, and In-situ hybridization), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about tumor profiling. In addition, the growing importance of genomics in therapeutics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tumor (cancer) profiling market.

Various government and private organizations and companies are creating awareness about the significance of tumor profiling, its diagnosis and personalized treatment of cancer. They are releasing educational videos and using email campaigns to educate both patients and physicians about the availability of effective and personalized treatment options and need for genetic testing for timely diagnosis of cancer. Thus, increasing awareness about tumor profiling is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Others. The company offers solutions such as PathVysion HER-2 DNA Probe Kit II and Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers solutions such as SureSelect Cancer All-In-One Custom NGS Assays.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Onclarity HPV Assay to end-users such as research, hospitals, clinics, pharma and biotech companies.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA is headquartered in France and offers products through the business segment: Unified business segment. The company offers solutions such as Bio-Plex Pro Human Cancer Biomarker Assays.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers THXID-BRAF to various end-users such as research, hospitals, clinics, pharma and biotech companies.

Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Immunoassays

Next generation sequencing

Polymerase chain reaction

In-situ hybridization

Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

