

LC 500 Convertible

Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

LOS ANGELES, CA., Nov 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The much-anticipated convertible version of the Lexus LC 500 flagship coupe made its global debut today in Los Angeles. The LC 500 Convertible will be on display at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs from November 18 to December 1, 2019(1).The LC lineup is representative of Lexus' evolution towards becoming a luxury lifestyle brand, providing driving pleasure and excitement to enrich customers' lifestyles. The new LC 500 Convertible joins the coupe as aspirational halo models for the entire Lexus lineup, providing unique driving experiences that stimulate the senses, and express ultimate beauty.The exterior of the new LC artfully blends the coupe's unique roofline with the character of a convertible, achieving beauty with the top open or closed. The interior design considers how details such as the tonneau cover and seating materials become part of the design impression when viewed from the outside.The new model follows the coupe's 'Exhilarating Performance' driving signature, providing a sense of unity with nature and an exhilarating driving experience that can only be enjoyed with a convertible.The interior body structure has optimal placement and shape of braces to yield high dynamic performance faithful to the driver's intentions. And thanks to the car's robust and sensual sounding V8, the LC 500 Convertible accelerates in a pleasantly linear manner. To further enhance the driving experience, the LC 500 Convertible comes equipped with neck heaters and a transparent wind deflector - supporting the leading comfort and quiet that is Lexus' DNA.The new LC 500 Convertible is scheduled to go on sale in summer 2020.(1) November 18-21 are press days, open to the public Nov. 22-Dec. 1.About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.