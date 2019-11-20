project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, announced today it has been named the winner of the German Telematics Prize in the category of Transport Logistics Ecosystem presented by EuroTransportMedia Verlags und Veranstaltungs-GmbH. The judging panel praised project44 for the size of its global network and its frictionless onboarding process, which allows new carriers and telematics devices to rapidly and easily connect to the project44 Advanced Visibility Platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006071/en/

Jesper Bennike, Executive Vice President of Business Development for project44, accepts the German Telematics Prize in the Transport Logistics Ecosystem category on November 19, 2019 in Berlin. (Photo: Business Wire)

project44 was selected from a field of 40 nominees voted on by a panel of eight judges under the technical direction of Prof. Dr. med. Heinz-Leo Dudek (DHBW Ravensburg). Criteria for the award included the evaluation of customer feedback and a live demonstration of the platform during the Transport Logistic 2019 conference in Munich. project44's unique ability to grow its network via an automated onboarding process delivered through its Network Management Center was a key differentiator. Rapid carrier and telematics onboarding allows project44 customers to more quickly see results from using the platform.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on a global stage with the German Telematics Prize," said project44 executive vice president of business development Jesper Bennike. "We've built the largest global network among visibility providers, consisting of over 600 global telematics provider integrations. These integrations allow for the flow of real-time, high-fidelity data directly from the source to our Advanced Visibility Platform. It makes a huge difference in the level of experience we're able to provide our customers. We're proud to see our team's hard work being noticed."

Founded in Chicago, project44 acquired GateHouse Logistics, based in northern Denmark, in 2018, creating the largest visibility platform across North America and Europe. Since the acquisition, project44 has expanded their European presence with local teams in Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, France, and Spain.

The award was presented on November, 19, 2019 at the Congress on Commercial Vehicles 2019 event in Berlin, Germany. A list of winners from other categories can be found here https://www.eurotransport.de/themen/deutscher-telematik-preis-6761211.html.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading Advanced Visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006071/en/

Contacts:

Ally Lynch, 312-300-4899

SVP of Marketing