PR Newswire
20.11.2019 | 08:01
Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

PR Newswire

London, November 19

20 November 2019

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC ("Bilby")

The Company announces that it has acquired 3,636,363 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Bilby at an average price of 11 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 6,336,363 ordinary shares in Bilby which represents 10.79 per cent of Bilby's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Articles 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR)

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie / Liam Murray)

