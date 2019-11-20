One Media iP Group Plc - Board Changes
PR Newswire
London, November 19
One Media iP Group Plc
("One Media", or the "Company")
Board Changes
The Board of One Media announces that Lord Michael Grade, Ivan Dunleavy and Philip Miles have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company with immediate effect.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
