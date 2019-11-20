One Media iP Group Plc - Board Changes

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Board Changes

The Board of One Media announces that Lord Michael Grade, Ivan Dunleavy and Philip Miles have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500

James Stearns

Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Charles Goodwin

Dominic Barretto