SGS's presence in Ethiopia will contribute to, and strengthen, the local apparel industry's ability to meet the requirements of global standards and international markets.

"Ethiopia is becoming a hub for ready-made garment exports to Europe and the USA, clearly demonstrating an increase in demand for consumer product testing services in this region," said Spencer Yeung, Vice President of SGS Global Softlines. "Our new state-of-the-art facility can test against an array of international safety, quality and compliance requirements. In addition, our program of future development and investment ensures that this lab will be the only fully-fledged textile testing laboratory in the region."

Ethiopia's long history in textiles began in 1939 when the first garment factory was established.

In recent years the country's textile and apparel industry has grown at an average at over 50% and more than 65 international textile investment projects have been licensed as foreign investors, during this period.

Located on the Hawassa Industrial Park, in Hawassa in the South Nations & Nationalities Regional State (SNNPRS) of Ethiopia, SGS's new laboratory provides fast and efficient tailor-made testing services to local business, assuring compliance with the relevant international regulations and requirements.

Technicians working in our new textile laboratory in Hawassa, Ethiopia

In addition to testing services, quality inspection, compliance audits, factory assessment and loading supervision make SGS in Ethiopia a one-stop service provider for the country's textile industry.

For more information, please contact:

Wuhib Mckonnen

CRS Laboratory Manager: SGS Ethiopia

t: +251 462 120 826

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.