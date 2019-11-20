Joules Tops Last Week's Christmas Ad Charts Thanks to Wallace & Gromit

The must-see advert launched earlier this month tops independent marketing expert's rankings

Click HERE to view the advert in full.

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joules, the British lifestyle brand, and Aardman, the multi-award-winning animation studio, are delighted to have been named top of the charts of Christmas advertisements last week according to The Drum, Europe's biggest marketing website. Joules' hit Christmas campaign is titled 'Christmas at the Click of a Button' and features the much-loved duo Wallace and Gromit. Wallace & Gromit and Joules are both celebrating their milestone 30th year in 2019.

The Joules Christmas advert, directed by Aardman's Merlin Crossingham, launched on 8th November and came out on top of consumer perception tests, undertaken by market research agency System1. Competing against a variety of other industries and major players such as Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Disney, Joules received the highest rating with 5.4 stars, which determines how the audience felt about each advert and how powerful that emotion was, indicating long-term growth potential. Additionally, the advert scored 1.5 spike rating, which takes into considerations how quickly and strongly the audience identifies the brand, determining expected short-term sales growth. The highest score across both categories was 5.9.

Created to celebrate both Joules and Wallace & Gromit's 30th year, the campaign sees Wallace, in his true inventive style, bring Christmas to West Wallaby Street all at 'the click of a button'. Joules' festive products decorate the living room and Wallace's loyal side-kick Gromit is the star of the show, as the fairy crowning the Christmas tree. A selection of Joules best-sellers and most loved products were recreated in miniature by Aardman's talented model makers to take pride of place in the scene.

Tom Joule, founder of Joules: "We created this advert to celebrate both of these British brands' 30th birthdays and we are delighted with the positive reception so far. Were extremely excited to see two icons in Wallace & Gromit wear Joules and our range of classic and festive clothing, much loved by both Wallace and his side-kick, are perfect gifts for all the family - including canine chums."

Christmas at the 'click of a button' has never been easier with the recent launch of 'Friends of Joules' - Joules is partnering with hundreds of creative businesses to bring its customers a premium online marketplace that hosts an abundance of carefully selected products.

About Joules

The Joules story began in 1989, when Tom Joule started selling clothing on a stand at a country show in Leicestershire.?

Joules carefully designs and sells clothing,?footwear?and?accessories?for women, men and children,?as well as ever-growing homeware, eyewear and licensed product collections.?

The brand's values of quality, Britishness, family and?humour,?coupled with its unique use of?colour?and print set Joules apart. This approach, along with an unwavering attention to detail and drive to surprise and delight its customers with unexpected details, has been?central to the brand's success and remains at the heart of everything Joules creates.?

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyfBGZWOUzE&feature=youtu.be