One Media iP Group Plc - Board Appointments

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Board Appointments

The Board of One Media is pleased to announce that Claire Blunt and Brian Berg have, subject to normal regulatory due diligence, agreed to be appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company with Claire Blunt as Chair-Designate of the Company. A further announcement regarding their appointment will be made in due course.

Michael Infante, CEO, said:

"I am delighted to be able to announce our proposed new independent non-executive directors and I am pleased to see our proposed new board embracing gender diversity which is reflective of our industry. Our proposed new independent non-executives bring with them a wealth of experience in both the industry sector and in managing strategic growth and I look forward to reviewing the direction for our future growth with them.

As soon as the new appointments are formalised the new board intends to conduct an extensive review of strategy and formulate a revised business plan; whilst the strategy over the past two years has served the Company adequately, myself and my fellow executive directors, Alice Dyson-Jones and Steve Gunning, feel it is appropriate to review the performance of the business and the wider opportunities to monetise our existing assets and experience with a view to delivering enhanced shareholder value as a primary goal.

We are unanimously of the view that global and national circumstances of the business environment in which we operate (and more widely) have changed and it is time to adapt our business model to embrace and maximise the opportunities available to the Company. At the same time we intend to maintain a conservative financial policy, allowing the Company to be adaptive and agile when opportunities present themselves, which may mean a move away from making additional catalogue acquisitions funded in whole or in part with comparatively expensive debt facilities.

We look forward to updating the market as we develop our new plans".

Claire Blunt, proposed independent non-executive Chair

Claire is currently the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hearst UK. Prior to her current role Claire was chief financial officer of Hearst UK but took on the additional responsibilities of chief operating officer in 2017 to expand her role.

Prior to her roles at Hearst UK, Claire has served in lead financial and management roles at BrightHouse, Selecta Group, Hobbycraft and Staples.

Brian Berg, proposed independent non-executive director

Brian Berg is Chairman of Eclipse Global Entertainment.

He also holds senior media and music consultancy roles for various major companies and is Executive Producer on the hit musical Dreamboats and Petticoats.

Prior to this Brian was the President of Universal Music Enterprises and a director of Universal Music, which is the biggest record company in the world.

Brian has been chairman of fundraising for the leading music industry charity Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, as well as a governor of the school and is still very involved with the charity.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500

James Stearns

Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Charles Goodwin

Dominic Barretto

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

Historically the Company has grown through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Group's music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.