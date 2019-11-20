Agillic A/S: Agillic is going to help DanChurchAid reimagine digital fundraising

Press release

Copenhagen - 20 November 2019 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) welcomes DanChurchAid, (Folkekirkens Nødhjælp), one of Denmark's largest humanitarian organisations. After a thorough Request for Proposal process, DCA has chosen Agillic and its partner Pentia to help break new ground within digital fundraising to reach new donors and strengthen the loyalty of existing donors. Agillic's capacity to automate highly personalised communication and execute across channels in both owned and paid media, such as emails, SMS, and ads in the Google, Facebook and Adform ecosystems was a decisive factor for entering the collaboration. The collaboration was formalised as of 4 November 2019.

Canvassing the neighbourhoods with a collection box can be a great way to engage with people and propagate a cause. But increasingly, contributors and especially the younger generation are digital-first. Add the fact that fundraising is a crowded space, with many organisations courting potential donors. In recognition of this, the NGO DanChurchAid has entered a collaboration with Agillic and Pentia to innovate fundraising strategies and tactics using personalised omnichannel communication.

Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic comments:

"I am pleased to welcome DanChurchAid and add another NGO to Agillic. Working with NGOs provides perspective, and we are looking forward to supporting DanChurchAid in executing data-driven communication and in developing new digital initiatives to raise money to fight hunger, poverty and oppression together with our partner Pentia. I believe there is a lot of synergy from our other clients that DCA can benefit from."

DCA already has a strong digital presence, and the focus will be on optimising the use and the yield of marketing technologies by creating new initiatives. The Agillic Customer Marketing Platform, and especially its bridge between owned and paid media, is going to be instrumental for DCA to reach its objective of engaging new contributors and keeping individual donors active and loyal through personalised communication across channels.

Kenneth Andersen, Digital Project Manager at DanChurchAid comments:

"Fortunately, a lot of people wish to support DanChurchAid. Part of our job is to make it as easy as possible for them to do so by reaching them in the relevant channels. We also have an obligation to spend the funds we are given wisely, meaning working effectively, to be able to pass as much as possible on to people in need.

It is part of our core values to continually innovate and rethink our approach both in the field and in our fundraising and communication activities. And this is what we see the Agillic platform can help us do - and in the process of selecting our new customer marketing platform, we discovered there is a lot of qualified Agillic competencies that can help us fulfil our ambitions."

Kasper Greve, Client Director at Pentia

"We are eager to start the work and will be focussing on developing more efficient fundraising via personalised communication flows, as well as optimising the resources used for fundraising and developing new business areas. We have experience with several software platforms, and we know that Agillic is easy to onboard, and working with Agillic enables us to focus on creating value for DanChurchAid fast."

About DanChurchAid

DanChurchAid assists the world's poorest to lead a life in dignity. Aid is given regardless of race, creed, political or religious affiliation.

DanChurchAid is based in Denmark and a member of the ACT Alliance together with 120 other organisations.

In 2018 DanChurchAid assisted 3,2 million people through humanitarian and development activities in 19 of the world's poorest countries.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

