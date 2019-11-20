ImmuniWeb New Offering Attains Record Growth in the Global Application Security Market

Novel offering of Attack Surface Management and Dark Web Monitoring gained clients and partners from 32 countries in just 2 months, while Community offering surpassed 50,000 daily tests mark.

GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2019and Attack Surface Management , announces unprecedented growth and solid traction in the global application security market, which is poised to grow to $7 billion by 2023 according to Forrester Research .



Its novel offering ImmuniWeb Discovery , introduced in mid-September 2019, has already gained new customers and partners in 32 countries. By consolidating Attack Surface Management with Dark Web Monitoring , it rapidly builds a comprehensive inventory of an organization's external digital assets ranging from public cloud storage and code repositories to APIs and IoT devices; illuminates threat landscape, and delivers actionable security ratings for risk-based remediation.

Suitable both for self-assessment and third-party risk management, ImmuniWeb Discovery is an indispensable tool to tackle the growing multitude of cyber risks stemming from shadow and legacy IT, Open Source Software, underprotected APIs and microservices, misconfigured Cloud and Code Repositories, rogue and malicious mobile apps, phishing and domain squatting, and unknown IoT devices and SCADA control systems exposed in the Internet.

Enhanced with continuous Dark Web monitoring, ImmuniWeb Discovery provides a multidimensional overview of organizational risk exposure, including leaked data and stolen credentials from breached vendors and suppliers. Since its launch in September:

Over 3.2 million digital assets were located, tested and risk-scored

Over 5.9 million security, privacy or compliance issues were found

Over 18,000 stolen credentials were uncovered in the Dark Web

Over 12,000 malicious domains and websites were detected

Over 300 malicious or rogue mobile apps were spotted

The growth of ImmuniWeb Discovery is underpinned by the Community offering designed to help companies secure their applications and other digital assets with free:

The average 10,000 daily tests in January 2019 jumped to 50,000 in October, representing a 500% growth rate. Also accessible via API, the free offering provides seamless integration into organizational DevSecOps and CI/CD strategies.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and Founder at ImmuniWeb, says: "We are delighted to witness such an impeccable validation of our growth strategy by our valued clients and partners. At ImmuniWeb, we work hard to continue delivering value and excellence in a highly innovative and rapidly growing market.

Our award-winning Machine Learning technology is a great enabler, being leveraged from intelligent automation and acceleration of application security testing to analyze gigabytes of raw data from the Dark Web to provide valid and actionable insights to our clients."

