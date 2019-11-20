SThree (STHR) SThree: Change of Date of Full Year Trading Update 20-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 November 2019 SThree plc ("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company") Change of Date of Full Year Trading Update SThree plc, the international specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), will announce its Full Year Trading Update for the financial year ended 30 November 2019 on Thursday 12th December. This is a change from Friday 13th December, as was previously scheduled and reflects a move away from the UK general election result, which is being announced on Friday 13th December. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishes new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46 offices in 16 countries, of which 39 are outside the UK, with circa 3,100 employees. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 30250 EQS News ID: 916951 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 20, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)