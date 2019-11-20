Single Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday The coming weeks will be full of discounts and promotions, and it's hard to know which way to look, to find the best deals

IKOULA Dedicated servers, Outsourcing and Cloud French specialist decided to extend the festivities, by launching the IKOULA DAYS 2 full weeks to achieve nice savings on dedicated servers!

From November 18th to December 2nd 2019, for any order made among the Agile dedicated servers range, users will receive a lifetime discount of 10 / month! (*)

Highly versatile, the servers of the Agile range are real war machines, proposing several options that can be adapted to suit your needs. Including from 8 to 64 GB of RAM, Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors, and SSD or SATA hard drives, these servers are priced at a very attractive price, and are ideal for testing AI and blockchain projects, but are also perfect for storage, emailing or even games!

For more information, please go on IKOULA website: https://www.ikoula.com/en/dedicated-server?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=ikouladays

(*)Offer limited to any order made between 11/11/19 and 02/12/19, subject to availability. 1 000 coupons available, up to a maximum of 4 coupons per person, one coupon per order and per server. Are included into this offer all orders of a new dedicated server among the Agile range, with monthly subscription period only, except renewal.

ABOUT IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

