China Southern Asset Management: Southern Asset Management among the First to Join Pilot Program of Fund Investment Consulting Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / On 25 October, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) released the Notice on Pilot Program of Investment Consulting for Public Securities Investment Fund. Southern Asset Management was selected as one of the first asset management companies to join the program, thanks to its rich asset management experience, prudent investment approach, refined risk management system, and innovation in financial technologies.

It is learned that Southern Asset Management is set to launch managed fund investment consulting service that covers all public fund products on the market through a partnership with Tiantian Fund, a third party fund dealer. Such a move is ground breaking in the wealth management industry. Southern Asset Management will provide customized strategies for clients through separate accounts and look for the best options among all the fund products on the market. It will also keep following the market and the performance of the strategies to manage the accounts on behalf of its clients.

According to the company, the managed fund investment consulting service is a way to better focus on the personalized investment needs of its clients and provide consulting that matches risks with goals and protect investors from "buying high, selling low" practice and mitigate the impact of market volatility.

As one of China's first qualified fund management companies, Southern Asset Management was among the first to be approved to manage investment for social security funds, corporate annuities, special clients' assets, and basic pension insurance funds; its continued innovation in services and products lead and drive forward the entire industry. Southern Asset Management has developed a coherent investment research system whereby investment decisions are informed by research, and compliance and risk management are integrated into operational support. As one of the earliest public fund companies to practice asset allocation, it has developed over the years a wealth of expertise in allocating major classes of assets. In 2017, Southern Asset Management created a department dedicated to independent macro research and asset allocation. The fact it is one of pilot companies for fund investment consulting service speaks volumes about its established capability in asset management and services.

Seizing the opportunity of fund investment consulting, Southern Asset Management is poised to make greater use of financial technologies in asset management services for the general public and further develop inclusive finance in a way that is consistent with its conviction in "meeting clients' need, creating sustained value and innovating products".

China Southern Asset Management

Si Chen

0755-82763742

chensi@southernfund.com

http://www.southernfund.com/en/

SOURCE: China Southern Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567346/Southern-Asset-Management-among-the-First-to-Join-Pilot-Program-of-Fund-Investment-Consulting-Service