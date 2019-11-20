The global smart education market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The availability of cost-effective smart education solutions will be one of the major drivers in the global smart education market. Today, both students and teachers have access to various innovative devices introduced by vendors for learning and progress evaluation. A number of institutions have also begun provisioning teacher and students with iPads and tablets. Apart from these, document cameras, IWBs, projectors, and 3D printers assist in learning. Such devices provide horizontal support, which helps institutions promote different learning environments such as flip and virtual classrooms and experiential and collaborative learning. These factors will promote the growth of the global smart education during the forecast period 2018-2022.

As per Technavio, the continuous focus on new product development, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Smart Education Market: Continuous Focus on New Product Development

Educational technology providers are continuously focusing on developing innovative products using modern technologies. This enhances the quality of education provided. For instance, SMART Technologies, a key solution provider of collaboration and education solutions offered the latest line of products to suit varying education needs. These education solutions provide access to digital content on different devices, displays, and accessories. Also, devices such as interactive whiteboard enhance comprehension skills and visual instruction, while, enabling effective communication and real-time data sharing. Thus, the growing focus on rapid product development is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The increasing number of strategic alliances and the increased employment prospects are some other major factors that will boost smart education market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Smart Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global smart education market by product (content, software, and hardware), end-user (higher education and K-12 schools), and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the availability of adequate infrastructure and gadgets (such as e-book readers, tablets, and laptops) combined with better and uninterrupted internet connectivity.

