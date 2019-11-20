New VPs of Finance and Human Resources set to help drive company expansion

Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, announces the hire of two new executives: Sophie Vaucher, vice president Finance, and Alexandra Moulin, vice president Human Resources.

"We are delighted to add Sophie and Alexandra to our leadership team," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. "This is an exciting time for the company as we poise our organizations for growth to serve the demands of the expanding Industrial, Automotive, Communication and Secure markets."

Sophie Vaucher brings ten years of experience in corporate finance and strategy in international industrial companies. Most recently, she held a global finance business partner role at Sibelco where she served in various senior positions for eight years. She was positioned in Asia for four years, where she integrated a new acquisition in the group and set up local teams. Prior to that, she was a global controller supporting the group CFO in Belgium as well as a financial analyst at Total in Netherlands and in M&A at Total and Société Générale in France. She graduated from French business school ESSEC with an MBA specialized in Corporate Finance.

Alexandra Moulin started her international career as a training and competency officer in the U.S. automotive industry company, Arvin Meritor. Then was Regional HR Manager for Forclum-Eiffage company as well as managed payroll, labor relationships, project management, and leadership at NXP semiconductors and PAC. She holds a specialized Master's in Human Resources Management and Master II in Business.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal and secured applications from tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto's proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005035/en/

Contacts:

Leïla Karouch

Presto Engineering

leila.karouch@presto-eng.com