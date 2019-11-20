Industry Leaders Collaborate to Offer Streamlined Deployment of Containerized Applications, Better Access to CloudBees Solutions on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT--CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced an extension of its partnership with Google. As a Google Cloud Run launch partner, CloudBees will offer developers more flexibility in their deployment of containerized applications. Additionally, the availability of four CloudBees solutions CloudBees Core, CloudBees Jenkins Distribution, CloudBees Jenkins Support and CloudBees Accelerator on GCP Marketplace makes it easier than ever to acquire cutting-edge CloudBees and Google Cloud DevOps technologies to create, deploy and manage high-quality software.

GroupM has implemented CloudBees Core and GCP technology to accelerate its DevOps transformation. "In our business, we have to be agile to ensure we are always serving the right ad to the right person," said Moshiur Khondokar, director of engineering at GroupM. "Combining the unlimited scalability of Google Cloud with CloudBees' speed, quality and security gives us an advantage as we continuously grow our addressable advertising capabilities to support our clients globally."

Google Cloud Run is a serverless compute platform that abstracts away infrastructure management, freeing up developers to concentrate on building great applications. For the first time, CloudBees Core users can deploy stateless containers to Google Cloud Run directly from Kubernetes. This streamlines the development process, reducing time and stress. Additionally, because Google Cloud Run charges only for resources used, customers can now deploy easily and avoid unnecessary costs from overprovisioned resources.

"CloudBees is delivering key DevOps capabilities to empower developers to write code their way, and we're delighted to offer their solutions via Google Cloud Platform Marketplace," said Manvinder Singh, director, partnerships at Google Cloud.

GCP Marketplace offers more than 160 popular development stacks, solutions and services optimized to run on Google Cloud Platform and instantly accessible. CloudBees has also announced the availability of CloudBees Core, CloudBees Jenkins Distribution, CloudBees Jenkins Support and CloudBees Accelerator on GCP Marketplace. Making these offerings available on the Marketplace removes another layer of complexity, enabling customers to deploy applications quickly as well as consolidate payment for GCP services and CloudBees solutions onto one bill.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, enterprises are looking for any way they can to reduce friction," said Jason Mero, vice president of business development and strategic alliances at CloudBees. "Partnering with Google Cloud, we have cleared the way for organizations to build and run applications their way, using the best technologies, operating with optimal efficiency. Developers can work with the peace of mind that they can build and deploy containerized applications on their platform of choice while accessing all the benefits of CloudBees' turnkey, elastic, Jenkins as a Service resource."

