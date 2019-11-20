The government has unveiled a plan to help the PV industry reduce the cost of solar panels from around $0.23/W to $0.10/W by 2030. The plan also aims to reach module efficiencies of around 24% - up to 35% for multi-junction cells - by the end of the next decade.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has unveiled a plan to help the PV industry further reduce the costs of solar module technology and to increase product efficiency. The initiative is part of the Fourth Energy Technology Development Plan and Roadmap, submitted to Korean renewable energy industry representatives ...

