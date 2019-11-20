Atos International: Atos and Fintech Circeo develop innovative loan management solution for major worldwide retailer

A solution to help run Loan Management from a hybrid cloud leveraging Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Next'19 UK, London; Paris, France - November 20, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, and Circeo , a leading Fintechin developing next-generation retail loans software, today announce the development of an innovative loan management solution built with Google Cloud Platform. Developed initially for the bank subsidiary of a major worldwide retailer, Atos and Circeo will soon begin bringing the solution to market for other customers.

This offering is based on a hybrid cloud solution which combines Google Cloud Platform

With this joint solution, clients can run Fintech software built on Oracle technologies on hybrid cloud infrastructures, and thereby benefit from elasticity, resilience, innovation and pay-per-use models - without the need to redevelop their existing systems. The Google Cloud Atos partnership ensures that the client benefits from direct, secure and high-performance network connectivity, for faster and optimized access to Google Cloud resources.

This new solution from Atos and Circeo will help the end-customer manage peaks of activity in Loans, particularly during sales and specific events such as black Friday thanks to the elasticity and resilience of GCP.

Circeo is an innovative Fintech delivering a next generation flexible digital lending platform, based in the Cloud, which enables tailor-made financial products to be made within just a few days. It is part of Atos' FinTech Partner Program and one of Atos' most dynamic Fintech partners.

"This solution demonstrates the unique value we deliver to our customers thanks to our ambitious Fintech Engagement program which aims to bridge the gap between banks and Fintech." says Wim Los, SVP, global Head of Atos and Google Cloud enhanced Alliance at Atos. "Developed by Atos and Circeo, it is a framework which will be replicated for other clients, on other markets".

"We are glad for this unique opportunity leverage our global partnership with Atos to promote and implement the Atos-Circeo Retail Lending Factory platform" says Laurent Clerc, Founder and CEO at Circeo. "By delivering unique value with Atos, we expand existing client portfolios and onboard new clients into production."

We're delighted that Atos and Circeo chose to develop this solution with Google Cloud Platform," said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With this solution, customers can modernize their existing infrastructure and begin to take advantage of the core capabilities of Google Cloud."

Atos was recently recognized as ' Global breakthrough partner of the year ' by Google Cloud.

