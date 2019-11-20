LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU has underlined its commitment to ensuring "The CRU", its US Midwest HRC price, remains the most reliable and trusted reference in the industry by initiating a second audit of its data providers. The audit will be conducted by third-party audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). It has been in planning for some time as a follow up to our previous third-party audit and as part of our ongoing price governance processes.

The audit will proceed over the coming months, covering active US Midwest HRC price providers to CRU, requiring submission of supporting documentation and evidence. In addition, a sample of data providers will receive a site visit from PwC in order to walk through processes and corroborate responses and supporting evidence provided.

CRU's network of data providers - those who provide HRC prices to CRU - extends along the supply chain, including mills through steel service centres and end users. It also ranges across firm sizes including large, but also medium-sized and smaller enterprises.

"Building on the previous audit, which focused on reporting processes, this audit will scrutinise data provider adherence with published reporting specifications and the actual values reported." CRU Compliance Lead Claire Ballak said.

"It will also support ongoing methodology and definitions development process through the provision of independently-sourced additional information on wider aspects of HRC price reporting to CRU." CRU Head of Prices Development Chris Houlden added.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/about-cru/news/2019/cru-to-conduct-audit-of-us-midwest-hrc-price-data-providers/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU is an independent, privately owned, price, analysis, consulting and events business specializing in the mining, metals and fertilizer sectors. Founded in the late 1960s and headquartered in London, it has over 280 employees worldwide and has analysts and price assessors in London, Pittsburgh, Santiago, Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney.

The company delivers independent market analysis and price assessment across a comprehensive range of global commodities - its reputation with customers across mining, metals and fertilizers is for integrity, reliability, independence and authority.

CRU's FOB US Midwest mill HRC price, "The CRU", is the leading steel price benchmark in North America and is used in the settlement of futures and options contracts on the CME. It is based exclusively on transaction data, to the exclusion of bid/offer or opinions of price information. It helps our customers across the steel supply chain manage their commercial operations, mitigate price risk and monitor and analyse the market.

For more detail on CRU's US Midwest HRC price, please see: https://www.crugroup.com/the-cru/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031840/CRU_US_Midwest_HRC_Price.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg