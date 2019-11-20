Expansion gives Microsoft users equal access and functionality on the Azure platform

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that the hands-on labs available as part of the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) Plus coursework are now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Previously available only on Amazon Web Services (AWS), now Microsoft users will have equal access and functionality on the Azure platform, expanding the number of users who can now benefit from CCSK training and demonstrate their technical knowledge, skills, and abilities to use controls tailored to the cloud effectively.

"We're extremely excited to be able to expand the availability of our CCSK Plus training to Microsoft Azure cloud platform users looking to establish a baseline of security best practices when dealing with a broad array of responsibilities, from cloud governance to configuring technical security controls ," said Ryan Bergsma, Training Program Director, CSA.

The lecture-only CCSK Foundation course begins with the fundamentals, then increases in complexity as it works through all 16 domains of the CSA Security Guidance, recommendations from the European Union Agency for Network Information Security (ENISA), and an overview of the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM).

The CCSK Plus includes expanded material and offers extensive hands-on activities that reinforce classroom instruction. During the lab sessions, students engage in a scenario of bringing a fictional organization securely into the cloud, allowing them to apply their knowledge by performing a series of activities that would be required in a real-world Microsoft Azure cloud platform or AWS environments.

Regardless of whether a student opts to prepare with the CCSK Foundation or the CCSK Plus course, the vendor-neutral CCSK tests for a broad foundation of cloud security knowledge, covering such topics as architecture, governance, compliance, operations, encryption, and virtualization. Those interested in taking the exam can also choose to take advantage of a variety of CCSK training programs, including free self-study prep courses, in-person training sessions, and instructor-led online classes. To date, thousands of IT and security professionals have upgraded their skillsets and careers by obtaining the CCSK. The exam is also covered under the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs GI Bill

Among the benefits of earning the CCSK are:

Proven competency in key cloud security issues through an organization that specializes in cloud research

Increased employment opportunities by filling the skills-gap for cloud-certified professionals

Demonstrated technical knowledge, skills, and abilities to use controls tailored to the cloud effectively

Ability to establish a baseline of security best practices when dealing with a broad array of responsibilities, from cloud governance to configuring technical security controls

Serves as a complement to other credentials

