ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: VTB and Rostelecom join forces to create big data solutions 20-Nov-2019 / 13:11 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB and Rostelecom join forces to create big data solutions A new big data platform will enable businesses to improve client services Moscow, Russia - November 20, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), announces that it has signed a strategic partnership memorandum with VTB to facilitate cooperation in the area of big data. The document was signed by the President and Chairman of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin and Mikhail Oseevsky, President of Rostelecom, at the 11th annual VTB Capital "RUSSIA CALLING!" investment forum. Rostelecom and VTB will set up a joint venture (JV) to focus on creating new products to meet customers' needs based on big data analysis and processing, including with AI technologies. The provisional investment by both parties will amount to RUB 1 billion. The JV will be based on a technology platform available to clients operating in the telecommunications, financial services, retail and development sectors as well as state organisations. All data sets will be verified for legality and quality prior to use and they will be depersonalised and coded. Data will be stored by companies participating in the project. Andrey Kostin, President and Chairman of VTB Bank, commented: "VTB Bank is pleased with the prospect of expanding our cooperation with Rostelecom in high-technology projects. The new platform will help structure large sets of big data accumulated in various economy sectors and use them to create digital products that will meet markets' needs and increase efficiencies. I believe that better data quality and accessibility are critical success factors for the development of Russia's digital economy." Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "Rostelecom sees the development of AI technologies for big data analysis as our top priority area. We have already made good progress on this front with a number of our own proprietary tools and partner technologies that are helping us to rethink and improve the user experience. By joining our forces, Rostelecom and VTB will be able empower both the business and state sectors with digital solutions that will significantly increase their productivity." The JV will serve small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large corporations, and state companies. The new platform will integrate systems for big data processing, storage, analysis and exchange. The AI-optimized platform will also help process depersonalised and coded data thanks to its data stock exchange features, while also managing companies' advertising campaigns using intelligence systems. * * * VTB Bank [1] and its subsidiaries form a leading Russian financial group - VTB Group, offering a wide range of banking services and products in Russia, CIS, Western Europe, Asia and Africa. VTB Group is a global provider of financial services, operating across all key areas of the financial markets. Its subsidiary financial organisations offer insurance, leasing, factoring, and other financial services. As of 30 June 2019, the Group was the second largest financial group in Russia by assets (RUB 15.055 trillion) and by customer accounts (RUB 10.738 trillion). The Government of the Russian Federation is VTB Group's main shareholder and owns 60.9% of the voting shares. * * * PJSC Rostelecom [2] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13.1 million users and pay-TV services to more than 10.3 million clients, over 5.5 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on a national level. In the nine months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 242.6 billion of revenues, RUB 81.4 billion of OIBDA (33.6% of revenue) and RUB 16.4 billion of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. 