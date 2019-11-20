Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Soaring at 9.6% CAGR to Gain $80.65 Bn by 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for anti-lock braking system (ABS) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026 and will gain $80.65 billion by 2026, reveals a new report added by Big Market Research. The report presents a brief overview of the market, which includes its market definition, scope of the market, drivers, and restraints.

Additionally, the report offers an executive summary including all valuable market figures and explores all factors that are expected to boost the growth of the ABS market. As per the report, rise in awareness among consumers about safer driving systems, surge in technological development, and application of stringent government regulations are anticipated to drive the growth of the global anti-lock braking system market in coming years.

The report offers, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry for the forecast period. It presents a comprehensive analysis of changing industry dynamics, leading manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key segments in the industry. The research delivers R&D activities, key drivers, current market conditions, and the latest developments in the industry. This report is a valuable source of information for stakeholders, investors, market players, and new entrants to plan new strategies for growth and take substantial steps to acquire a top position in the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market. The report segments the market based on sub-system type, vehicle type, and region. Based on the sub-system type, the study subsegments the market into sensors, electronic control unit (ECU), and hydraulic unit. Based on vehicle type, the study divides the market into two-wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The study provides geographical distribution of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Additionally, countries from each region are explored in the ABS market report. These analyses offer insights that help in determining the top segments and emerging strategies to obtain a strong presence in the industry.

The report offers a list of leading market players functioning in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) sector. The key players explored in the industry include Hyundai Mobis, ADVICS Co. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., ZF TRW, Continental AG, Ltd., Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, Hitachi Automotive Systems, and others. Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of the recent trends in the ABS market. The report also offers Porter's five forces analysis which explains the competitive market structure and gives deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion of the market.

