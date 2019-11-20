As from November 21, 2019, subscription rights (TR)issued by SenzaGen AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 4, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: SENZA TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460706 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185655 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 21, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by SenzaGen AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SENZA BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460714 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185656 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.